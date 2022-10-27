A Dalton business owner was sentenced to two months in prison Thursday in U.S. District Court in Rome to dumping over 100 drums of chemicals, including hazardous waste, on property in Walker County.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia:
Amin Ali, 56, of Dalton, Georgia, has been sentenced to two months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and restitution in the amount of $32,596.93. Ali was convicted on June 22, 2022, after he pleaded guilty to the charges.
“Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
“This sentence serves as a reminder that if you choose to undermine environmental regulations by illegally dumping hazardous waste, you will be held accountable for your crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Chuck Carfagno, of EPA CID Southeast Area Branch. “EPA and its state partners worked together to address the environmental problems and bring the defendant to justice.”
“This case demonstrates how local, state, and federal agencies work together to uphold and enforce laws designed to protect human health and the environment. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division appreciates and would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the women and men who collectively held the responsible party accountable for his actions and developed plans to remediate this release. Such blatant violations of our environmental laws pose serious risk to the surrounding community and to the natural resources of the State of Georgia and must be redressed,” said Sara Lips, Director of Communications and Community Engagement, Georgia DNR Environmental Protection Division.
Ali owned a warehouse in Dalton, as well as a farming property containing several old chicken houses in Rock Spring. Prosecutors say in August 2021, Ali moved the drums and containers of hazardous waste to property in Rock Spring.
The drums, located in an old chicken house or on other parts of the property, leaked hazardous waste onto the surrounding soil.
The contents — including benzene, lead and chromium — were described as “reactive and ignitable,” the release stated.
