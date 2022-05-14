The current design plans for the River District upgrade are in, but they won’t be able to move forward unless a $12.5 million tax allocation district application is approved.
In the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax, $2 million was earmarked to revamp the River District. In addition to this, CRE Impact LLC has bought multiple properties along West Third Street in preparation to build a multi-use apartment complex, including a coffee shop and rooftop restaurant.
Jeff Warwick and Alex Dominguez of CRE Impact are still working on the preliminary process after purchasing several parcels and 11 buildings on the land, including surveying the area to see exactly what they can do and learning more about Rome as a community.
“We’re here and we’ve been here a while. We have a lot of money invested and we want to do something special in partnership with the city,” Warwick said at a called Redevelopment Committee meeting Wednesday.
Currently, the area is all one level and made up of older industrial buildings and large parking lots.
“From a real estate perspective, this is a great area for development, near downtown and the hospital,” Warwick said. “Just think about what this could be 10 to 20 years from now.”
Before they can begin building on the area, the developers would need to demo the area and build up. The large parking lots would be behind the buildings and one of the larger parcels will be turned into a courtyard or green space for the community.
They also plan to salvage any parts or materials from the demolition to either reuse or sell to put back into the project.
For the apartments, the developers are targeting single adults who are in their mid to early 20s, specifically nurses and doctors who might work over at Atrium Floyd Medical Center.
“We want this to be housing for the local workforce, where they can easily walk to work from their homes,” Warwick said.
Workforce housing has been a big issue around Rome and Floyd County over the last several years, with Rome City Commissioner Craig McDaniel citing that about 19,000 people work in Rome, but live somewhere else.
They also plan to build public studios and spaces from which local artists can work and even proposed using refurbished shipping containers.
“What I want to see come out of this is when someone talks about what Chattanooga’s got or what Greenville’s got, I want them to say ‘But look what Rome’s got,’” Chair Jim Bojo said.
While this project proposal would be a huge investment for the community, it’s all contingent on whether or not they’re approved for the $12.5 million TAD.
If a TAD is established, any increase in property taxes stemming from improvements would be funneled back into the project for a set number of years. The taxing entities would have to agree to forgo the money.
Third Street is located in the city’s first TAD district, which also has a sunset date of 2035.
The redevelopment committee didn’t take a vote on the property, wanting to officially read over the proposal before moving forward on a recommendation for the Rome City Commission and Floyd County Commission. The next meeting will be May 25 at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St.