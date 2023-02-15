Multiple residents spoke before the Floyd County Commission and thanked them for their help in assisting them in their efforts to get Bordeau Metals to cease their metal recycling operations near their homes on The Trail in Lindale.
However, several residents stated their concern with the future of the site on Enterprise Drive purchased through the Development Authority of Floyd County.
One Cumberland Trail neighborhood resident requested that the site be returned to its previous state once the authority resumes ownership of the property, "with new plantings of trees and vegetation to give our residents the visual buffer that was there originally."
Another resident voiced concern that Bordeau Metals, specifically Founder and CEO Brad Bordeau, would make good on a statement made to the Rome News-Tribune that he would turn the site into a scrapyard if Floyd County did not make good on its plan to purchase the 18 acre property back.
"Also, perhaps it's possible to pass some sort of noise ordinance that would limit the maximum noise at the property line," one resident suggested.
Residents also thanked Georgia Power for being good citizens in working towards a solution.
Bordeau Metals purchased an 18 acre piece of property, on Enterprise Drive near the Kerry plant in Lindale, for the purpose of recycling metal from the decommissioning of Georgia Power's Plant Hammond.
The property is zoned for heavy industrial, however residents immediately complained about noise from the operation they said affected their ability to enjoy their homes, inside and out, and could also impact the value of their property.
The company announced Monday that the contract had been cancelled by Georgia Power and operations at the site had ceased.
In other business on Tuesday, there was also discussion regarding the placement of a possible dog park in Shannon and how the possible placement of it might impact a disc golf course, that was built using private funds, in at Shag Williams Park.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord addressed concerns about the possible placement of the dog park, assuring the disc golfers that their voices would be heard and that a mutually satisfactory solution was being proposed.
"We hope that dogs and discs can get along," McCord said.