March 29, 2021 FILE -- A view across a wetland where a culvert failed, resulting in a detour of traffic on Black's Bluff Road to Old Black's Bluff Road. The old road is a narrow two lane, not suitable for commercial truck traffic.
March 29, 2021 FILE -- Part of Black’s Bluff Road is closed after a short section collapsed, likely the result of high water and a deep culvert problem. Traffic is being detoured onto Old Black’s Bluff Road for about a half mile.
March 29, 2021 FILE -- A view across a wetland where a culvert failed, resulting in a detour of traffic on Black's Bluff Road to Old Black's Bluff Road. The old road is a narrow two lane, not suitable for commercial truck traffic.
Doug Walker
March 29, 2021 FILE -- Part of Black’s Bluff Road is closed after a short section collapsed, likely the result of high water and a deep culvert problem. Traffic is being detoured onto Old Black’s Bluff Road for about a half mile.
Cornerstone Concrete Development LLC began work last week to replace a failed drainage culvert on Blacks Bluff Road near the Lock and Dam.
Heavy rains in late March 2021 led to flooding in the area and the culvert collapsed -- destabilizing a short section of the pavement. An initial emergency repair bid in the Spring of 2021 was for $1.2 million, which would have taken nearly all the local road maintenance money allotted by the state for a year.
Since Old Blacks Bluff Road could be used as a detour, county officials deferred the fix to investigate options to save money. However, the detour is not conducive to commercial truck traffic, which has been rerouting to U.S. 27 South and the bypass.
A project redesign from County Engineer Jeff Burns was used to replace the culvert's metal pipe with two concrete box culverts, which knocked down the cost to just under $800,000. Officials said the concrete culverts will easily handle the capacity, and last many more years than a metal pipe.
Georgia Department of Transportation granted over $260,000 to assist with the project through their Local Maintenance Improvement Grant emergency repair fund. The county is using federal America Rescue Plan Act funds for the balance of the cost.
Floyd County will be required to provide up to a 30% match for the funds from GDOT. The 30% match of $78,000 will come from the County Public Works account to purchase and install new guard rail and any other shoulder work needed.
The culvert replacement is part of one of the county's biggest LMIG projects this year -- repaving almost five miles of Black’s Bluff Road, starting at the bypass and going to Ga. 100.