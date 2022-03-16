Several bills likely to have local impact bridged the gap under the Gold Dome Tuesday while others -- like a bill that would have effectively criminalized homelessness -- will have to wait another year before being considered.
Senate Bill 535, among other things, would create a misdemeanor charge for people who set up camp on public property. That bill was pulled by its sponsor state Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, prior to coming for a vote.
That bill, filed as the Reducing Street Homelessness Act of 2022, criminalizes camping on state property not designated for camping and encourages setting up designated areas for those without homes to camp.
The legislation is essentially cut and pasted from a template by a national think tank called the Cicero Institute, which has also pushed similar efforts in Texas and Arizona.
Local homeless assistance and shelter groups have spoken out against the measure, which has the potential to remove state funding from their agencies if certain guidelines aren't met.
The growth and licensing of medical marijuana is one topic of legislation that will continue to move. Bills have already passed each of the chambers of government and crossed over to the other for consideration.
It's an issue being closely watched by a Chattooga County-based company seeking a license to grow marijuana and convert it to cannabis oil.
Remedium Life Science touts regional support, including the Chattooga County Chamber of Commerce as well as Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, and Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.
The company has posted images from its site in Trion and seemed well positioned to be one of the two companies to be awarded a class one license, which would allow them to grow marijuana in a space up to 100,000 square feet.
But that didn't happen, and Remedium joined 15 other companies denied licenses in filing a legal protest claiming the selection process was unfair and arbitrary. Each of the bills currently under consideration seeks to belay potentially lengthy litigation involved in the process and provide a redo concerning the issuance of licenses.
Another bill that passed will allow gift cards to be awarded for wins on Georgia Lottery regulated coin-operated amusement machines.
Those digital betting machines, more commonly known as "ding-ding" machines, are found in many local convenience stores and have gained a notorious reputation. While purveyors must be licensed through the lottery, law enforcement officials have consistently stated illegal cash payouts are commonplace.
However, since those machines brought in $4.5 billion to the state last year, there hasn't been much push within the legislature to get rid of them wholesale.
House Bill 1424, which passed 100-67 Tuesday evening, is touted as a measure to stop illegal cash payouts. At the same time, it would increase the value of prizes awarded from $5 to $50.
While the bills have cleared one chamber, they now face another deadline. They must be passed by the other chamber by April 4, before this session of the General Assembly ends.
Among the items that didn't make it past Crossover Day was a proposed constitutional amendment to allow pari-mutuel betting at horse races. This is a measure that has been watched by locals who may have attended steeplechase events at Kingston Downs for years.
The measure, backed by outgoing Sen. Mullis, fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to put a constitutional amendment in front of voters.
It was pitched as a move that would grow a horse racing industry in the state as well as bring in tax funds to local coffers. Locally, the annual Atlanta Steeplechase -- which attracted thousands of spectators for years -- would likely have brought in a significant cash infusion to both Bartow and Floyd counties.
The legislation called for dedicating the state's portion of proceeds from horse racing to education, health care and rural economic development. However, the measure isn't completely dead. Since a constitutional amendment passed out of the Senate last year, the possibility remains that the House could revive it.