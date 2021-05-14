Cave Spring will be hosting hundreds of bike riders from across Georgia on June 7 as part of the annual Bike Ride Across Georgia.
BRAG cyclists will be covering approximately 55 miles a day as they ride across Georgia's backroads and through small towns from June 5 to June 12, stopping in Cave Spring on the second day.
Cyclist Darren Williams won't be joining this year's ride, but has participated in the event three times over the years.
"One of the best parts of it is visiting a lot of small towns that you normally don't really visit," he said. "It's also something you need to do a lot of training for."
Riders begin the journey in the north then move south, where the terrain begins to become a lot flatter and easier to ride. One of Williams' favorite BRAG trips started in Athens and ended in Savannah.
Participants vary in age across the board, with some people carting small children behind them, but many of them are retired.
When they stop for the night, cyclists have the option of staying in a hotel, tent camping or "indoor camping" -- where people set up air mattresses in a large room, such as a gymnasium. A truck usually follows the group carrying their luggage and equipment.
While approving the $2,500 budget for the event on Tuesday, Cave Spring Councilmember Tom Lindsey said about 750 people were registered as of last week.
Council members also approved a temporary open container ordinance for the riders in Rolater Park that night only. Each day ends with an open bar and a different cover band every night, with music ranging from 80s classics to The Beatles.
The event runs June 5-12, starting at the top of Lookout Mountain early in the morning, and making stops in Lafayette, Carrollton, Senoia, LaGrange and ending in Columbus on the Riverwalk.
Registration for the event — which varies in price depending on your accommodations and if you do the full week — is underway at brag.org.