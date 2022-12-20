Sharing some holiday cheer are (clockwise from left) Kristen Mcmordie, her son Trevan Mcmordie, Carlton Jefts Jr., Jonathan Godfrey, Rick Walther, Brittany Morgan, Clint Lumpkin and Jeft's children Carlton Jefts III and Natalie Jefts.
Dixie Denton (left) and Ethan Wright decorate coloring sheets at Living Proof Recovery's Christmas celebration.
Emaleigh Bradfield, Delilah Galvanauskas, and Breanna McBurnett have fun with Santa.
Jamison Ineichen and husband, Brad Ineichen, help at the sleigh bell necklace craft table during Living Proof's Not-So-Silent-Night party.
Brhea Wofford decorates cookies with her daughter Delilah Galvanauskas and friend Makensi Nicholson.
Hearts were all aglow at Living Proof's Not-So-Silent-Night community Christmas celebration. Radiant faces, busy fingers, and lots of laughter made for a room full of merry and bright as children, parents, and peers enjoyed festivities together.
Brittney Galvanauskas, director of transitional housing, brought her wife, Brhea Wofford, and daughter, Delilah Galvanauskas.
"We had a wonderful turn out, and everyone has had such a fun time together," Galvanauskas said.
As the Friday evening festivities took place, a recovery meeting was being held in another room, where Clint Lumpkin celebrated four years of sobriety. His Living Proof family presented him with a cake.
"We are on a mission to raise awareness. We want people to know it's possible to stop using drugs," said fellow peer Carlton Jefts Jr.
Jefts and several other Living Proof peers brought their families to the Not-So-Silent-Night event.
Children proudly wore newly fashioned sleigh bell necklaces, carried plates of brightly decorated Christmas cookies, and showed off painted hand-print Christmas trees. There was an extra surprise when each child was given a gift while visiting with Santa.
Community Outreach Coordinator Vera Wright, whose son, Ethan Wright, attended, said watching the adults participate in craft making and cookie decorating with their kids was a highlight for her.
"It's so sweet to see the adults and children creating and playing together. These events create a tight family community. It's a very good time for us to connect," Wright said.
Jamison Ineichen, the operations and events manager, brought along her husband, Brad, and newborn son Channing.
"I've had fun being here with my wife and son and helping the kids with their crafts," Brad Ineichen said.
Bobby and Gussie Bradfield, two Living Proof board members, brought their daughter Emaleigh.
"Living Proof is such an incredible organization for all involved. We love being a part of it, and Emaleigh has had so much fun tonight," said Gussie Bradfield.
A night of familial fellowship and connection was enjoyed by all, something Wright says is their ongoing mission.
"A lot of people in recovery don't have families to be with during the holidays, so we've created a family here for them."