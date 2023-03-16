This PFAS heatmap shows total PFAS concentrations in each watershed for Upstream sites (blue circles) and for Downstream sites (red circles). Circle sizes correlate to measured PFAS concentrations at sampling locations in Summer 2022.
Cyclopure PFAS survey report
The Coosa River Basin Initiative has procured funding to conduct a comprehensive multi-year study to determine the extent of PFAS contamination in the waterways of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama.
While it's known at this point that many of the waterways in Northwest Georgia are contaminated by PFAS and similar chemicals from upstream manufacturers, what isn't known is the actual extent.
The chemicals, also dubbed “forever chemicals,” are widely used to make carpets and other items stain resistant. They have been linked to numerous adverse health impacts and remain in the environment for a long period of time.
Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, the CRBI executive director and riverkeeper, said they'll be testing sites on the Etowah, Conasauga, Coosawattee, Oostanaula and Chattooga rivers as well as connecting lakes.
CRBI will also be collaborating with the Coosa Riverkeeper in Alabama to test sites on the Coosa River downstream. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency already has done extensive PFAS testing for Lake Weiss, Demonbreun-Chapman said, and it shows significant pollution in the lake.
CRBI also is working with a company out of California, Cyclopure, to test for the chemical. Cyclopure has developed personal-level and municipal-grade filtration technology, using a corn-based solution called DEXSORB.
"It's a pretty creative solution to a pretty major problem," Demonbreun-Chapman said.
The company describes the DEXSORB system as using tiny sub-nanometer cups that target and scoop PFAS out of water and create an adsorbent barrier that blocks further passage of the toxin.
This testing comes as the EPA is expected to issue regulations later this year concerning the amount of those toxic chemicals allowable in drinking water.
In expectation of that announcement, Rome took a forward-looking stance last year and approved funding for a facility that would essentially remove all of the chemicals from Rome’s water supply using a reverse osmosis system.
The city commission approved a purchase of land near Riverside Parkway for the $99.4 million conversion of its raw water intake filtering facility to cope with the chemicals.