CRBI conducted bacterial water monitoring at three sites that included Neel’s Landing off of US 411, Grizzard Park, and Heritage Park on August 25. The results of those monitoring efforts showed that 142.1 cfu/100mL were present at Neel’s Landing, 198.9 cfu/100mL were present at Grizzard Park, and 920.8 cfu/100mL of E.coli were present at Heritage Park. This means that, in the state of Georgia, the amount of E.coli found at Neel's Landing and Grizzard Park shows a moderate risk of illness, while the levels at Heritage Park show a high risk of illness.
If you are interested in learning more, or if you would like to nominate a site for future testing, please contact Ashley Ray, outreach coordinator, at 706-232-2724 or aray@coosa.org