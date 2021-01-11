Craig McDaniel was chosen by his fellow city commissioners Monday night to serve as mayor of Rome for the coming year.
McDaniel’s name was placed into nomination by Commissioner Jamie Doss while Commissioner Sundai Stevenson nominated Commissioner Bill Collins, who held the position in 2019 and 2020.
The vote for McDaniel was 5-4 with Doss, McDaniel and Commissioners Jim Bojo, Mark Cochran and Randy Quick in support.
Collins, Stevenson and Commissioners Bonny Askew and Wendy Davis voted for Collins.
Stevenson was elected mayor pro-tem. Bojo was nominated for the post by Cochran, but that motion did not get a second.
“We’re going to be very transparent. Our committees are going to be transparent,” McDaniel said.
He also thanked Collins for his service as mayor the last two years.
“He has led us through some turmoil and some times I know he didn’t sign up for,” McDaniel said. “This year — there was no textbook to teach anybody how to make it though this year. I want to say that Bill has done an outstanding job.”
Collins said he had been blessed to serve.
“I thank everybody for the confidence they have expressed in myself,” Collins said.
McDaniel said that he hopes to hold another mini-housing summit in conjunction with the commission retreat in the coming weeks, adding that housing continues to be an issue.
“It’s hard to attract professionals and people to come to the community if we don’t have adequate housing,” McDaniel said. “Selling real estate, I can tell you right now there is a real shortage of housing.”
The new mayor also said he wants to make sure that all committee meeting agendas and minutes are distributed to all nine commissioners in the new year.
City Manager Sammy Rich was reappointed to his position and his list of department heads was fully ratified by the commission for another year.
The assistant city manager, solid waste director and city arborist positions are vacant.
On a relatively brief agenda, the commission placed the re-adoption of the Unified Land Development Code and Zoning Maps on first reading.
Rich said that Floyd County officials have finally gotten back with comments about a request for proposals for a consultant to help guide the community through a major upgrade of the ULDC in the future.
“I know that’s a huge priority for the whole commission,” Rich said.
Rich also announced that city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Monday’s solid waste pickup will be serviced on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will be serviced on Wednesday.
There will be a Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Service Day on the King holiday, beginning at 9 a.m. to clean up underneath the Turner McCall Bridge over the Etowah River. Parking will be available at the Garner & Glover offices on East Eighth Avenue.