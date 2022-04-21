Cartersville police reached speeds of up to 120 mph during a high speed chase of a car reported stolen out of Polk County.
According to Cartersville Police Department reports:
Brandon Robert Buchanan, 21, of Cartersville told the officer who arrested him that he was trying to eat his methamphetamine during the pursuit but spilled it on the floorboard.
Buchanan was being held in the Bartow County Jail Thursday on numerous felony charges, including theft, meth possession, fleeing police and terroristic threats. He's also facing a host of traffic misdemeanors and a probation violation. His bond was set at $15,000.
The incident started just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when a police officer noticed a black Infiniti I35 on West Avenue that had been reported stolen. The officer followed the car and called for backup from CPD and Bartow County deputies.
Police turned on their blue lights on Douthit Ferry Road and Buchanan sped off toward Old Alabama Road. A chase ensued, with lights and sirens, and the patrol car going 120 mph started to fall behind.
However, the car hit the median at the beginning of Carter Grove Boulevard and popped the passenger side front tire. Buchanan continued on Carter Grove at approximately 100 mph to the dead end before jumping the median and hitting the curb.
Bohanan "was extracted from the vehicle through the driver's side window," and arrested.
He told police he met up with the owner of the vehicle through Facebook, grabbed her keys and stole her vehicle. He then painted the car in an attempt to hide it.