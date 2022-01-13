Both Rome and Floyd County school systems will be taking a long weekend to recover from the increasing amount of COVID-19 cases, especially in staff
"A recent increase of staff absences due to COVID-19 and other reasons has greatly impacted the number of employees who are able to work." a statement from the city school system read.
A similar sentiment was expressed in a statement by the county school system.
"We have tried to cover classes and keep activities going, but unfortunately, due to a recent increase of staff absences due to COVID-19 and other reasons, we are being greatly impacted by the number of employees who are able to work," FCS spokesperson Lenora McEntire Doss said.
The week has seen increasing covid infections in students and staff in both school systems, and the decisions were made in part because of lack of staffing and in part to stem that spread.
Rome City Schools declared the system would move to Phase 2 of their COVID-19 protocols earlier this week even before some schools reached their set 1% rate of infection.
The county school board's policy is to enforce masking at schools that have passed a 2% infection rate and to go to virtual classes for schools that pass a 5% infection rate.
By Wednesday, Armuchee High School and Alto Park Elementary School had had already moved toward the 3% infection rate mark and several others were near the 2% mark.
The city school board set a lower benchmark than the county schools to enact masking protocols and other precautions. Each city school immediately adopts their covid precautions when they bypass a 1% rate of infection.
The county schools look at the infections each week, as well as resetting the gauge, and then makes a determination each week on the proceeding Friday.
As of the announcement Thursday, the plan is for Rome to return to classes on Tuesday and Floyd County to return to classes on Wednesday. The county also stated that all previously scheduled extracurricular activities will proceed as normal.
The rise in school infections is just a mirror of the community. Floyd County is continuing to hit new covid records every day. In the past two weeks 2,997 Floyd County residents have tested positive for the virus, according to Georgia Department of Public Health records.
The resulting hospitalizations have also continued up following the surge. On Thursday, there were 72 covid patients at Floyd Medical Center and 68 at AdventHealth Floyd.
For comparison, two weeks ago on Dec. 30 there were 37 covid patients at Floyd and 21 at Redmond.
So far, the death toll from the spike in infections hasn't arrived. In 2022, four Floyd County residents have died from a COVID-19 infection, according to DPH records. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 330 Floyd County residents have died from covid. Another 86 deaths in Floyd County are listed as suspected to have been caused by the disease.