New COVID-19 infections in Floyd County are continuing to hit all time highs and the resulting hospitalizations are rising.
In the past two weeks, 3,039 local residents have tested positive for the virus, the Georgia’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. Since March 2020, Floyd County has recorded a total of 23,490 positive COVID-19 cases.
For perspective, within the past two weeks Floyd County has recorded 13% of its total COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency is reporting that 159 people are hospitalized with covid locally. The Tuesday report listed 89 covid-positive patients at Floyd Medical Center and 70 at AdventHealth Redmond.
The rapidly growing number of new cases can be attributed in part to a low vaccination rate locally and regionally. Just 44% of Floyd County residents are fully vaccinated and only 37% have had the additional vaccine booster dose.
Floyd Medical Center this week listed 64% of their covid patients as unvaccinated. Of those in the ICU, 84% are unvaccinated — and 100% of their covid patients on life support are unvaccinated.
So far, Floyd County hasn’t seen a jump in deaths from the omicron variant surge. The mortality rate from the disease seems to follow an approximately two to three week lag after hospitalizations begin to spike.
In December, 15 Floyd County residents died from covid infections. That’s about average when dividing the 330 total confirmed deaths by the 22 months of the pandemic. However, officials contend covid deaths have been underreported from the beginning.
The DPH also lists deaths that were likely due to the disease but not confirmed through testing. That adds another 86 local deaths that are suspected to have resulted from a covid infection.
So far in January, four people are confirmed to have died from the disease.
As long as hospital resources aren’t stressed, the likelihood of survival increases and with two hospitals alongside a large medical community, Floyd County is better off than many other areas of the state.
In the state’s regional coordinating hospitals Region C, which includes Floyd County, only 18.8% of the patients hospitalized are covid patients. For hospitals in most of the rest of Georgia, 30% to 40% of the patients being treated have covid.
But at the same time, hospital beds are in short supply in Region C. While the number of beds in use hasn’t grown dramatically, it’s ticking up. According to the Georgia Geospatial Data Hub, over 90% of hospital beds are in use. ICU beds are at 89% capacity and emergency department beds are at 75.8% capacity.