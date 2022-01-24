A continuing surge of covid infections is pushing hospitalization numbers up past record levels.
In the past two weeks, 3,056 Floyd County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Georgia Department of Public Health records.
In that same time period, 46% of the tests have come back positive for the virus. Called the positivity rate, it's a measure epidemiologists can use to determine whether enough testing is being done to track the actual spread of a virus.
The lower the number the better. Scientists hope to see under 10%. The current positivity rate for Floyd County indicates the actual spread of the virus is much higher than what is being reported.
That continuing, and record breaking, surge is now pushing hospitalization numbers into the red zone.
At one point -- looking at data from other countries that had already experienced a surge of the omicron variant -- there had been hope that while this version of the virus was highly infectious, the cases would be milder.
So far, that doesn't seem to have been the case. Amber Schmidtke, a microbiologist who studies COVID-19, said the idea that omicron is milder is proving to be a myth.
"So for all the talk that this wave would somehow be better because there was a 'milder' variant, this surge has resulted in the highest case rates ever recorded and the highest hospital admission rates ever recorded," Schmidtke stated.
The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday that 182 people were being treated at Floyd County hospitals for serious COVID-19 infections.
Of those, 98 are being treated at Floyd Medical Center and 84 at Advent Health Redmond. That's an increase from two weeks ago, on Jan. 10, of 128 people being treated for serious covid infections. Four weeks ago, on Dec. 27, there were 34 covid patients being treated locally.
"The other myth that I’ve heard circulating is that 'well, maybe this surge is the one that finally tips us over into herd immunity,'" Schmidtke wrote. "Just remember that there’s a safer way to get to something approaching herd immunity -- through vaccination. When we willingly infect our population, we are effectively feeding people into the chipper of death and destruction that COVID-19 can cause. You have to wonder why this is the path America has chosen."
In past covid surges, a few weeks of spiking infections have led to increased hospitalizations which then, a few weeks later, resulted in a surge of covid deaths. That spike in deaths hasn't happened yet, although people are dying.
Nine Floyd County residents have died from a covid infection in January alone; five of those have been reported since late last week. So far, a total of 335 local residents have died from COVID-19 and the DPH lists another 87 deaths as suspected to have been a result of a covid infection.
Free covid vaccinations are available daily at health departments in Floyd County, 706-295-6123; Gordon County, 706-624-1444; and Polk County 770-749-2270.