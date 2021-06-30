Small businesses and families still have an opportunity to take advantage of COVID-19 related financial assistance through a couple of city administered CARES Act grants.
Meanwhile, city leaders are searching for different ideas for use of the money should the number of applicants continue to decline.
Rome received a grant of $258,026 early on during the pandemic, which it earmarked for mini-grants of up to $5,000 for small businesses impacted by COVID.
A second grant of $255,497 came last summer. That was set aside to help households with rent and utility bills if their income was impacted by COVID..
Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox said that $63,000 is still in the fund specifically for small businesses. Another $140,000 remains in the pool of funds to help families with rent and utility payments.
Fox said her office had only gotten one additional application for a small business grant in June, but was still processing "a few" energy related assistance grants.
"It really has slowed down," Fox said. If the funds aren't allocated by the end of December 2022, any leftover money would have to be returned to the federal government.
The Rome Community Development Department has made it considerably easier for small businesses to receive assistance.
"In the beginning they had to show at least a 30% (loss of revenue), but then we changed to just requiring any kind of financial impact," Fox said.
For example, businesses could potentially be reimbursed for the cost of plexiglass in front of a cash register, or those social distance stickers that many stores put on the floor leading up to the checkout point.
As the city looks at other ways to help people in the future, Fox said that her office still has to abide by all of the federal strings that are attached to both Community Development Block Grant funds and CARES Act legislation.
"I'm looking at what some other communities are doing to get ideas," Fox said.
She anticipates going back to the city Community Development Committee sometime this fall to pitch new programming for use of the funds.
In the meantime, Fox and city leaders are still awaiting some guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how the $11.5 million that has been allocated to the city from the American Rescue Plan may be spent.
"I'm excited about what that could bring," Fox said.
Half of the money, approximately $5.7 million, is expected to be available this year with the remainder being distributed sometime in 2022.