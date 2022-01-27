While new covid cases and hospitalizations have remained high, the wave of deaths seen after previous surges has not yet arrived in Floyd County
Reports from the Floyd County coroner's office and Department of Public Health show a slight uptick in new deaths from the virus, but no significant rise locally at this point.
That expected rise has been seen in Georgia, however. The state is reporting an average of over 60 deaths per day in the past seven days. That's still not yet near the peaks reported during previous case spikes from the delta variant.
Floyd County has had 2,431 new covid cases in the past two weeks. While still extremely high, that's down slightly from the past week, which was over 3,000.
At the same time, the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency reported 172 covid patients housed in local hospitals on Thursday -- 92 at Floyd Medical Center and 80 at AdventHealth Redmond.
2 treatments benched
The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it is no longer authorizing two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, citing a lack of effectiveness against the omicron variant, the DPH said.
The antibodies are "synthetic, laboratory-created proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19," as described by Georgia DPH.
Data has shown that two treatments — Lilly’s bamlanivimab plus etesevimab and Regeneron’s casirivimab plus imdevimab — are not effective against the new variant. Others are.
"There are several other therapies such as oral antivirals from Pfizer and Merck, remdesivir (intravenous antiviral), and sotrovimab (mAb) that have been shown to be effective against the omicron variant," the state DPH said in a release.
"These treatments are for non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, who are at high risk for severe illness, hospitalization, or death."
The DPH said it's critical that we have ways to treat individuals who contract COVID-19, but stressed that the authorized treatments are not a substitute for vaccination and recommended booster dose.
"Data have clearly demonstrated that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and can lower your risk of developing COVID-19, or serious illness, hospitalization, or death if you do get sick," the release stated.
Omicron boosters
This week Moderna announced that it has launched a trial that will study the power of a booster shot targeted toward the highly contagious omicron variant. The news comes just one day after Pfizer announced that it has started testing its own omicron-specific shot.
With the rate of infections starting to ease in some areas that saw the spike earlier, there's speculation the omicron variant is waning. But a Mayo Clinic briefing released Thursday warns against predicting the end the pandemic prematurely.
"While there is optimism among some public health experts that the rapid rise and fall of the omicron surge in some regions could usher in an end to the pandemic, the World Health Organization determined last week that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," it said. "Other experts warn that as long as the threat of new variants exists, calls for reaching COVID-19 endemicity are misguided."
Endemicity means the virus is still present but the infection rates are more stable and predictable, allowing outbreaks to be better managed.