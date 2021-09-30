Although COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Northwest Georgia, death rates from the pandemic in the region are still slowly increasing.
As those cases slow, another of the measures public health officials use to gauge the spread of the virus also slowly moving toward more acceptable levels.
"We're currently at a positivity rate of 15%, which is still considerably high," Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio said. "It's not good but it's better than what it has been."
Positivity rate is the percentage of people that test positive for COVID-19 during a given period of time. Public health officials use the rate to determine whether or not there is a significant spread of the virus in an area.
This downward trend is being seen around the state, with Gov. Brian Kemp and state Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Kathleen Toomey reporting hospitalizations in Georgia have dropped by one-third over the last seven days.
However, the death rate continues to steadily increase.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 262 deaths in Floyd County and 25 just in the last two weeks.
In the entire Northwest Georgia region, there have been 10 deaths in local hospitals since Wednesday.
"And we're probably going to see more deaths over the next couple of weeks I perceive because of the high hospital numbers we are having," Voccio said.
Floyd Medical Center reported 66 COVID-19 patients Thursday afternoon, while Redmond Regional Medical Center has 55 COVID-19 patients and one awaiting results.
For a number of weeks, the pediatric case rate, meaning people under the age of 18, has been significantly higher than the adult case rate.
"The case rate is coming down, but it's still relatively high compared to the adult rate," Voccio said. "When this first started, many of these outbreaks were in long-term care facilities, but now 40% of them are in schools."
Still, the pediatric hospitalization rate has dropped by 50% in the last few weeks.
While case rates are beginning to fall, Voccio said he's still concerned about the upcoming holiday season and major events coming to Rome and Northwest Georgia.
"I'm fearful we'll see peaks again because of the holidays and the unvaccinated population," he said. "It's hard to see people suffering and dying when getting vaccinated is clearly a benefit."
Just under 40% of Floyd County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, and 45% have received at least one dose. This is a small increase from previous weeks, where 38% of the county's population was vaccinated, but vaccination rates continue to be slow.
Gov. Brian Kemp doubled down Thursday on his opposition to any federal mandates requiring Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This would be a massive federal government overreach,” Kemp said during a news conference updating the status of the virus in Georgia. “Mandates would impose unnecessary, outrageous fines,” Kemp said, adding that he is working with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and others to file lawsuits should the White House require vaccines.
The governor touted new state Department of Public Health figures that, he said, show more than 53% of Georgians are fully vaccinated. He also said more than 64% of Georgians have received at least one shot.
As of Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been more than 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, along with 22,354 deaths and 80,648 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Recently, the Pfizer booster has been made available to some groups of people, including first responders, people 65 and over and people ages 18 to 64 with high health risks.
The boosters are available at all of the DPH facilities in the Northwest Georgia region. You can schedule a vaccine at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.