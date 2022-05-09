We're seeing more COVID-19 cases at area hospitals in recent days following somewhat of a lull.
On Monday, nine patients were in Rome's hospitals: four at Atrium Health Floyd and five at Advent Health Redmond. That's up from seven patients on Friday and from three on Thursday.
Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center had 14 covid patients on Monday, more than 10% of the hospital's census of 131, while Advent Health Gordon had two patients, up from zero.
Dr. Gary Voccio, health director of the Georgia Department of Public Health's Northwest District, says he's watching the numbers but isn't too concerned at this point. While the region remains in the "low" threshold in terms of community spread as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Voccio says there has been an increase in the positivity rate, to more than 6%.
Voccio believes the area will see a bump in new cases but not a surge as the variants and subvariants arrive.
He pegs the estimate to the number of Northwest Georgians who already have had covid (more than 71,000 through May 4 in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties combined) and the percentage of area residents who've been vaccinated (still mostly in the mid 40% range).
Also: In Bartow County, Piedmont Cartersville is distributing antigen test kits recently donated by Georgia-Pacific to help get tests to those in need.
In turn, the hospital has partnered with Bartow Family Resources, Allatoona Resource Center, North Bartow Community Services, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, Bartow County Resource Office and Highland Rivers Health "to make sure that part of a unified focus on health and wellness includes being able to accurately test for COVID-19. About 1,400 test kits were distributed among the Bartow County organizations," according to a media release.