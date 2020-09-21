With a seven day moving average of 33 new COVID-19 cases a day, Floyd County is poised to quickly top 3,000 cumulative COVID-19 infections early this week.
Just looking at cases, Floyd County has had 2,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was reported on March 11. In the past four weeks, there have been 831 new confirmed cases in Floyd County -- that's just under 28% of the number of cumulative cases the county has seen.
As we move into the two week period after Labor Day, we should soon be able to see if people heeded the pleadings of state officials to take precautions and slow the spread of the virus.
Health officials have expressed concerns that a spike in infections would occur after the holiday -- similar to those that occurred after Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations and gatherings.
One of the concerns public health officials have voiced is how quickly the virus is spreading. In the early days of the virus the phrase "flatten the curve" was used in a call to not overstress health care facilities and emergency departments.
One way to gauge the potential of increased spread is by the area's positivity rate.
Floyd County had a 13.4% positivity rate on Monday, that's up from 11.9% last Tuesday. A higher percentage of positive tests could mean that the number of total tests is too low, or could suggest higher transmission rates and more people in the community carrying the coronavirus who have not been tested yet.
The state's positivity rate has also gone up. The state's positivity rate was at 7.6% a week ago on Sept. 15 -- on Monday it was much higher at 15.3% with a seven day moving average of 10.3%.
Health officials have said they would like to see positivity rates around the 5% mark and that rates of 10% and above could signify a pervasive community spread.
The daily number of new cases locally and in the state had begun to taper off after a mid-July through August spike which then led to a spike in hospitalizations and deaths locally.
As of Monday, there were 49 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency reports.
The Georgia Department of Public Health recorded another local fatality Saturday. So far, 40 Floyd County residents have died from the novel coronavirus. Statewide, there have been 6,604 deaths reported through Monday.
Overall the death rate has continued to slowly decline for the state. Approximately 70 Georgians died a day from a COVID-19 infection, on average, during a spike in mid-August. That number has dropped to a weekly moving average of just above 38 deaths a day on average as of Monday.
CDC rolls back airborne update
The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed an update on its website that stated coronavirus commonly spreads through the air, saying the post was shared by mistake.
"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website," the organization wrote Monday.
The CDC has contended in the past that COVID-19 is primarily transmitted through close contact between people.
In the erroneously shared update, which was released last Friday, the CDC's coronavirus guidelines page listed "respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols" as one of the ways that COVID-19 "most commonly spreads."
"It is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes," the since-deleted post read.
Following Monday's update, the CDC's webpage says the "virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person."
In July, the World Health Organization said there was "emerging evidence" of an airborne spread of coronavirus after 250 scientists across the world signed an open letter urging the group to acknowledge as much.
There have been more than 31 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, and more than 960,000 deaths. The United States has experienced more than 6 million confirmed cases and was approaching 200,000 deaths Monday afternoon.