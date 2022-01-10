There have been 2,488 new COVID-19 cases in Floyd County in the past two weeks, and those new infections have pushed hospitalizations over the 100 mark.
The increase in infections has been attributed to the highly virulent omicron variant alongside a low vaccination rate. Approximately 44% of Floyd County residents are fully vaccinated against the disease.
According to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency records, there were 63 covid patients being treated at Floyd Medical Center on Monday and 65 at AdventHealth Redmond. That’s up by 32 since this past Friday, when the total number of patients being treated was 96.
For reference, one month ago on Dec. 10 there was a total of 221 new covid cases reported in a two week period and there were just over 20 people hospitalized with serious COVID-19 infections.
Since then 12 more people have died from the disease. In total, 329 Floyd County residents have died from a covid infection and 86 others are suspected to have died as a result of a covid infection.
The city and county schools are also continuing to report new student and staff infections. All Rome City schools moved to Phase 2 of their COVID-19 protocols on Monday, meaning all city schools students will be required to wear masks at school. Several Floyd County schools, most notably Armuchee High School, have gotten near that school system’s higher target for mask requirements.
DPH Northwest District Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio met with Rome City Commissioners during caucus on Monday and stated that, according to CDC estimates, over 97% of new cases are from the omicron variant in Georgia.
“We’re experiencing case rates like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” Voccio said.
He said they expect the explosion of cases they’ve seen since December may remain for at least several more weeks.
Vaccinations remain the key to slowing down these variants and, more importantly, keeping people out of the hospital and alive, he said.
The health director said vaccination boosters reduce hospitalizations and deaths by over 70% and vaccinations alone, without the additional booster, by over 30%.
Infections among school age children have doubled, nearly tripled, since before the holidays and more than quadrupled in college age youths, he told commissioners.