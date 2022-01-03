The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Floyd County is following the pattern of previous surges and jumped Monday to 75 patients after a spike in infections over the past few weeks.
The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday that 53 people were being treated for serious COVID-19 infections at Floyd Medical Center and 22 at AdventHealth Redmond.
That's an increase of 14 since Friday, although the numbers fluctuate throughout the day. Taking a longer ranging look at the numbers there were a total of 34 COVID-19 patents hospitalized on Monday, Dec. 27 and 29 on Monday, Dec. 20.
On average, hospitalizations in Floyd County ranged from 20-30 patients during the November lull and into early December.
U.S. regulators cleared Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 booster shot for younger adolescents Monday.
The Food and Drug Administration said in a letter to Pfizer on Monday that it had granted an emergency-use authorization for people ages 12 to 15 to receive a third dose of the messenger RNA vaccine, which Pfizer developed with BioNTech SE. The agency also reduced the recommended interval between the second and third doses of the vaccine to five months.
Additionally, the FDA said that immune-compromised children age 5 to 11 could receive a third primary-series shot at least 28 days following their initial two-dose immunization.
Hospitals have made leaps and bounds in their ability to treat people with serious COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
The issue during the pandemic has been attempting to keep from stretching healthcare resources too thin -- so people with more serious COVID-19 symptoms can get treatment. While many people who are infected have no symptoms or very mild symptoms, an infection in others — especially those with pre-existing health conditions — could lead to death.
In Georgia overall last week, over 80% of ICU and emergency department beds are spoken for, according to Georgia Geospatial Information Office statistics.
Locally in Region C, which includes Floyd County, the percentage of beds in ICU and emergency departments are somewhat higher. As of Friday, ICU beds are listed at 82% capacity and emergency department beds are listed at just under 96% capacity.
Compared to the end of November the number of patients filling emergency department beds have doubled. The data for ICU beds is more flat, with only minor increases since the mid-to-late December.
The percentage of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals remains higher statewide at 17% of the patient census, while Region C is just over 12% of the patient census. But those numbers have followed increased infection rates and doubled since Dec. 25 from 73 patients to 130 patients with COVID-19.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Dec. 29 the state will spend $100 million to fund up to 1,000 additional health-care workers in order to assist hospitals with the expected patient overload.
Up to 200 Georgia National Guard troops also will be deployed beginning Jan. 3, Kemp said this week. Half of those 200 will be sent to hospitals, while 96 will be assigned to help staff testing sites across the state operated by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of reported coronavirus infections in the United States continues to push new record infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week, recording an average of 316,000 infections every day for the past seven days.
That trumps the COVID-19 wave of the same time last year, which was approximately 250,000 new cases reported per day, according to the CDC.
Locally, the numbers of new infections have quadrupled over the past two weeks. Also, that number is likely underreported with a scarcity of tests compared with recent demand.
Public health officials have attributed the rise in cases to the extremely contagious omicron variant of the virus. However, the delta variant continues to exist and remains the dominant variant in several portions of the country. It’s not clear at this point which variant is to blame locally.
Another concern is how the disease caused by the coronavirus will affect vulnerable populations as well as the unvaccinated.
This May 2020 file photo shows a Georgia Emergency Management Agency 20-bed mobile intensive care unit that has been in use at Floyd Medical Center.
“Our COVID vaccines are safe and effective and can prevent severe illness and death from COVID,” Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said in mid-December. “If you are someone who wanted to ‘wait and see’ about the vaccine, please don’t wait any longer. As long as people are not vaccinated, COVID will continue to spread, and variants will continue to emerge.”
However, vaccination campaigns in Northwest Georgia and the state as a whole have only produced mediocre results.
According to CDC data, 62% of the approximately 330 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated. Only a third of the population also received a booster vaccination. In Georgia, 53% of the population is fully vaccinated, with 30% having received a booster dose.
In Floyd County, 43% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and of that number 32% have received a booster shot. That’s slightly higher than other counties in the region, like Bartow, Chattooga, Gordon and Polk, which have yet to or barely broken the 40% vaccination threshold.