Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Floyd County on Wednesday, pushing the number of fatalities in December further past highs set in August and September.
According to Department of Public Health statistics, 97 Floyd County residents have died from the disease since March, when the first case of coronavirus was reported locally. Of that number, 21 fatalities have been in the first 15 days of December.
Hospitals have steadily reported high numbers of patients with COVID-19 and a recent letter from several pulmonologists at Harbin Clinic pleaded for locals to take precautions to slow down the infection rate.
The number of patients infected with COVID-19 reached a peak on Wednesday. Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center reported a total of 131 patients with symptoms severe enough to be hospitalized.
Statewide, 3,221 people were in hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday -- with more than 20 hospitals saying their intensive care unit or entire facility was full.
The state has recorded more than 10,000 confirmed and suspected deaths. Many people never show symptoms of the respiratory illness and most people recover, but some people sicken and die.
The new infection rates have also continued to be alarmingly high.
In the past two weeks there have been 698 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Floyd County, according to Department of Public Health records.
Both Floyd County's and the state's rolling 7-day average of confirmed and suspected virus cases have been higher than previous peaks for two straight weeks. Georgia is averaging nearly 6,000 cases a day.
City and county schools are holding on as their Christmas breaks begin next week. Rome City Schools has over 200 students and staff in quarantine after potential exposures. Floyd County Schools has over 670 students and staff in quarantine.
At least 14 Georgia school districts have sent all students home, according to the Georgia Department of Education, canceling in-person classes for the remaining week.
The rollout of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine in Georgia began on Tuesday, but is slow going. State officials are expecting to also receive doses of the Moderna vaccine, once it gets federal approval.
Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey has said residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities should begin getting their first dose of the two-dose vaccines in late December or early January.
The state has signed an agreement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens to handle those doses. But it could be late spring or summer before nonessential workers who don't have health conditions could be eligible.
“The limitation is the availability of vaccine, not our ability to roll it out,” Toomey said on Tuesday.