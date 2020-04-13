Another Floyd County resident died as a result of a COVID-19 infection, the state Department of Public Health reported Monday.
The number of residents who have tested positive for the disease also jumped by 10 to 118.
So far, the death toll in Floyd County has increased slowly. As of Monday, six Floyd County residents have died from the disease. Their ages range from 62 to 80 years old and all of the patients had preexisting medical conditions.
However, the death rate of residents with confirmed cases is about 5% — not as high as the 7.6% in Bartow but still higher than the statewide average of 3.5%.
Public Health releases a daily status report at noon and 7 p.m. on its website, dph.georgia.gov. It lists cases by the person’s place of residence, not necessarily where they are being treated.
Between the two Floyd County hospitals, 14 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were under care Monday with another 36 awaiting test results. At the same time, 20 people were tested and found not to have the disease.
The rate of infection in hard-hit Bartow County is slowing, but 17 residents so far have died, including one on Monday. The county had 223 recorded cases, up by 10 from Sunday.
Statewide, there were 13,621 people diagnosed with the disease as of Monday, an increase of over 1,000 cases overnight. Nearly 20% of those — 2,702 — had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. There were 38 new deaths reported since Sunday night, bringing Georgia’s total to 480 fatalities.
Over 57,000 Georgians have been tested so far, in both state and private laboratories.
Approximately 43,000 people have tested negative for the virus, although DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam has said there are disparities in the way the results are reported and the negatives may be underrepresented.
About half the cases are in just 10 counties — with Fulton in metro Atlanta and Dougherty in south Georgia housing the biggest outbreaks. The other eight hotspots are DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Hall, Henry, Lee and Sumter.
Bartow has slowly worked its way down the rankings to 12th in the number of cases. Other counties in the Northwest Georgia region are much lower on the list.
Paulding saw a spike to 100 cases and 4 deaths as of Monday; Gordon had 41 cases and 3 deaths; Polk had 25 cases and no deaths; Chattooga had 7 cases and 1 death; Walker had 7 cases and no deaths. Dalton-Whitfield had 28 cases and 3 deaths.
World Congress Center to host COVID-19 hospital
State officials overseeing Georgia’s COVID-19 response are preparing to convert a portion of the Georgia World Congress Center into a hospital, the Capitol Beat News Service is reporting.
Gov. Brian Kemp said the state has entered into a contract with PAE, a Virginia-based defense and government services contractor, to build a 200-bed alternative care facility at the GWCC to house hospitalized coronavirus patients if needed.
The facility will be ready within one week, in time to meet the projected peak for COVID-19 in Georgia of April 26.
“Across Georgia, we have partnered with existing health-care infrastructure to greatly expand our surge capacity,” Kemp said Sunday in a prepared statement. “Now, we have a dedicated team building out a temporary facility at the Georgia World Congress Center for potential COVID-19 patient surge. We are working around the clock to prepare for future needs and ensure the health and well-being of our state.”
State agencies involved in the project include the Department of Public Health, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Community Health and the Georgia National Guard. Nearby Grady Memorial Hospital will be assisting in the effort.
The GWCC facility will be for those with mild to moderate symptoms, non-ICU patients without the need for a ventilator.