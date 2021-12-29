COVID-19 cases spike in Floyd, Georgia hits all time high

After a nearly two month lull, COVID-19 cases are spiking again in Floyd County and across Georgia.
The increase follows continued low vaccination rates in Floyd County and the state alongside seasonal get togethers. A similar spike occurred in early 2021 after Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.
In the past two weeks new COVID-19 infections have risen dramatically and over 600 Floyd County residents have tested positive for the virus. On Dec. 1 the 7-day moving average was 10 infections reported a day. Two weeks later on Dec. 15 that average had doubled to 20 a day. As of Dec. 29 that average has tripled to 64 new infections per day on average.
On Wednesday, the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency reported 47 people hospitalized locally with COVID-19. That's up from 30 hospitalizations two weeks ago. On average from November through December there have been approximately 25-30 people hospitalized with the COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health send out a request that people seeking COVID-19 testing or with mild symptoms not go to a hospital emergency department in order to keep those facilities available for those with serious cases of COVID-19 or injuries.
Locally, there is a free COVID-19 testing site available at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. However, locals have voiced frustration concerning long wait lines and frequent breaks in service at that test site.
"We are working with our lab partners to expand testing hours and add testing sites, however, lines will continue to be long as thousands of Georgians want to get tested," DPH Director of Communications Nancy Nydam said.
Nydam asked that people register before going to a testing site.
Alongside asking that people get vaccinated, public health officials are asking that people take basic prevention measures to help prevent further spread of COVID and mitigate outbreaks.
"Wear a mask, physically distance and wash your hands frequently with soap and water," Nydam said.
This week Gov. Brian Kemp ordered up to 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops to prepare for deployment as the state set a record high for coronavirus cases/
The state Department of Public Health reported 13,670 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the highest total since early January. On Wednesday, the state health agency reported another 8,315 new cases.
The spike came as the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus first detected in Georgia more than three weeks ago continued to spread rapidly.
Atlanta officials reacted to the surge in cases this week by canceling the city’s annual New Year’s Eve Peach Drop for the third year in a row. Elsewhere, Emory University announced the spring semester will begin with classes conducted online.
The National Guard troops are expected to be assigned to areas where they’re most needed, including hospitals and testing sites, which have seen long lines during the last couple of weeks.
Kemp last deployed the National Guard to respond to the COVID-19 crisis during a surge in cases in August. Before that, Guard troops were sent to hard-hit nursing homes during the early days of the pandemic in March of last year.
There have been nearly 1.8 million confirmed or likely cases of COVID-19 in Georgia since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the DPH. The virus has hospitalized 93,893 Georgians and resulted in 4,984 probable deaths.