The number of COVID-19 cases in Floyd County remained at 134 on Tuesday.
On Monday, another fatality was reported, bringing to 11 the number of Floyd County residents who have died from the disease. On Tuesday, 36 people were hospitalized as a result of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Dr. John Hostetler, an infectious disease specialist with Harbin Clinic, advises Floyd County residents to not be afraid to seek medical attention for other afflictions.
While some might think hospitals and doctors’ offices would be the most likely places to contract COVID-19, Hostetler said that it’s the opposite.
“The hospitals have probably never been safer than they are now, as far as acquiring an infectious disease,” Hostetler said.
He cited multiple safeguards implemented at local hospitals, including universal mask use, screening people for fevers before they enter and restricted visitation.
Hostetler said he believes people are delaying medical care because they fear they might catch the virus at medical facilities.
“They are going past when problems could’ve been easily reversed, before they present to the hospital, because they’re so afraid of the virus,” the Harbin clinician said.
He said everyone, including those with compromised immune systems, should seek medical attention when they need it and to not be afraid to go to medical facilities.
As businesses slowly begin reopening, Hostetler also is cautioning people to continue taking precautions and to wear masks when they go into retail places, as they are more likely to catch the virus there than at a hospital.
Regionally, Bartow County had 297 cases Tuesday a jump of over 10 cases overnight. The neighboring county’s death toll also rose by one to 30.
Gordon County reported another confirmed cases, totaling 82.
Whitfield County saw a jump of six new positive cases since Sunday night, going from 63 to 73 cases Tuesday. Four residents there have died from the disease.
As of Monday night, the situation in nearby counties was as follows:
♦ Polk County’s reported cases rose by three to 49 but no residents have died;
♦ Chattooga County had an increase of one, to 14, reported cases with the death toll remaining at one;
♦ Walker County’s number of cases was revised downward to 58 with zero deaths;
♦ Haralson County cases rose by one since Sunday night, with 27 reported cases and one death.