As the most recent COVID-19 surge is keeping record numbers of unvaccinated people in the hospital, the number of younger people infected continues to rise.
"College aged adults used to be the primary driver of COVID-19 cases. Not anymore. It's K-12 aged kids in Georgia," said Amber Schmidtke, a microbiologist who analyses COVID trends in Georgia. "Not because they want to be those people, but because of a lack of safety culture."
Many of the newer cases in this surge involve school-aged children, particularly 11- to 17-year-olds, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“Children are getting infected and transmitting to other family members,” Georgia Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Kathleen Toomey said.
Despite school systems not reporting how many students are quarantined on a regular basis, the number of COVID-19 positive students and staff has continued to increase.
At this point, all elementary schools in the Rome City school system have exceeded the 1% margin to begin enforcing additional COVID-19 precautions like mandatory mask-wearing indoors and taking meals in classrooms.
The seven day total of new COVID-19 infections in the city school system was listed as 73 as of Friday. The city school system reports infections, and takes action, based on the previous school day's total.
For instance, Anna K. Davie Elementary began enforcing preventative measures based on Friday's total. Monday's numbers will be added to the seven day total on Tuesday.
The Floyd County school system began releasing daily COVID-19 totals on Monday. The county school system begins enforcing prevention measures when a school has at least 2% of its student population infected in the past seven days.
Each school will go to remote learning when 5% of the student population has been infected with COVID-19, like Armuchee Middle.
Plenty vaccine to go around, little interest
Toomey said the three vaccines that have proven effective against COVID-19 continue to work well against the virus, including the highly contagious Delta variant.
While 168 vaccinated Georgians have died from the disease, that represents a tiny percentage of the total deaths from COVID-19, she said.
“We have the capacity to vaccinate more and more people,” she said. “We’re just not getting people coming to be vaccinated.”
Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that the Georgia Department of Community Health will offer $150 Visa gift cards, or $480 in credit for health-care expenses, to State Health Benefit Plan members as a vaccination incentive.
Mass vaccination sites have worked well to increase the number of vaccinated Georgians but Toomey said some health-care workers giving shots have been harassed by people opposed to vaccinations. One site even had to close due to threats, she said.
“This is wrong. These people are giving their lives to help others,” she said. “We should be thanking these individuals.”
The governor also committed up to 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops Monday to fighting the surge of COVID-19 cases across the state.
While the 105 Guard members Kemp deployed to 10 hard-hit hospitals last week were medically trained, the newly assigned troops will be given non-medical assignments, the governor said. He said hospital executives have told him they need help with such tasks as directing traffic, staffing cafeterias and cleaning rooms.
Besides the additional National Guard commitment, an executive order Kemp signed Monday also lifted the usual limits on weight, height, length and operating hours of commercial trucks to speed medical supplies to Georgia hospitals. He said hospitals are reporting oxygen is in short supply.