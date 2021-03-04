COVID-19 cases down in Floyd County, surrounding areas

The number of new COVID-19 cases has consistently dropped this month in Floyd County compared with December and January peaks.
There have been 322 positive cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks. That number is comparable with valleys in June and October, just prior to summer and post-Thanksgiving peaks, which often reported over 700 or more new infections in a two week period.
While the number has dropped dramatically, Floyd County is still well above the Georgia Department of Health's definition of a high transmission area.
The state DPH defines high transmission as over 100 cases in a week and a positivity rate of over 10%.
Floyd County's overall positivity rate is at 11%, but in the past two weeks has dropped down to 6.8%. That lower percentage positive is more toward the target of around a 5% that public health officials have said they'd like to see.
Public health officials have said monitoring that percentage of positive cases is a critical indicator of how widespread the disease is. It also is a measurement of whether or not the amount of testing is providing an accurate measure of the transmission of the disease.
Those holiday peaks, which began to decline in January led to record hospitalizations. The number of patients have also continued to decline.
Currently there are 42 people hospitalized locally with COVID-19. During the peaks there were between 140 to 160 patients hospitalized in Floyd County.
The number of COVID-19 deaths will hopefully follow the downward trend as well. There were 25 deaths in February and there have been 3 so far in March. So far, 165 Floyd County residents have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection and another 33 are suspected of dying as a result of the disease.
Regionally, new cases of COVID-19 are also down comparatively. Bartow, Gordon and Walker counties within northwest Georgia are still showing higher rates of infections. Whitfield County, which had extremely high infection rates over the past few months, has slowed and their numbers are now under many lesser populated counties in the region.
While Georgia is one of the lowest ranking states nationally on vaccine distribution, Floyd County is among the top ranked counties in the state.
Floyd County has administered 19,528 first doses and 15,946 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Comparatively, Bartow County has administered 8,781 first doses and 6,246 second doses. Gordon County has administered 6,338 first doses and 4.604 second doses.