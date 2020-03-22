The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose statewide overnight, according to the noon report Sunday from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of cases increased to 600 from the 555 reported at 7 p.m. Saturday. The number of deaths was at 23, compared to 20 on Saturday night.
Floyd County's confirmed cases rose to 9, from the 8 who had tested positive as of Saturday.
The top five counties reporting positive tests were Fulton, at 108; Cobb at 61; Bartow at 57; Dougherty at 48; and DeKalb at 45.
The cases are reported by the person's county of residence.
For more information on the state's coronavirus response, visit the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/