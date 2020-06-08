The Floyd County courthouse will be shut down for the next two weeks after several more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
An emergency order issued on Monday stated that a "significant number of courthouse employees have tested positive or required treatment." The Department of Public Health have determined that many have had close contact with an infected employee.
"This requirement has resulted in all of the judges an staff of the probate court being in self-quarantine," the order stated. "In addition, the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court has most, if not all, of its employees in self-quarantine."
At this point two judges and their staffs as well as three deputies in the Floyd County Sheriff's Office are also in self-quarantine.
Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said there are still no cases of COVID-19 at the jail that they're aware of.
The courthouse will reopen Monday, June 22 at 8 .m. During that time, a presiding judge will be available at the Forum for temporary protective orders and family violence petitions. Forms for those petitions can be picked up at the Forum Greenside front door and temporary hearings will take place at 3 p.m. that same day.