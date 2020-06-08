The Floyd County courthouse will be shut down for the next two weeks after several more people who work there were exposed to those who tested positive for COVID-19.
An emergency order issued Monday stated that a "significant number of courthouse employees have tested positive or required treatment." The Department of Public Health has determined that many have had close contact with an infected employee.
There are currently seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 among courthouse staff, said Northwest Georgia District Public Health spokesman Logan Boss
"This requirement has resulted in all of the judges and staff of the probate court being in self-quarantine," the order stated. "In addition, the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court has most, if not all, of its employees in self-quarantine."
At this point, two judges and their staffs as well as three deputies in the Floyd County Sheriff's Office are also in self-quarantine.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said there are still no cases of COVID-19 at the jail that they're aware of.
The courthouse is slated to reopen Monday, June 22, at 8 a.m. Social distancing will be enforced and a mask required for entry.
During the time the courthouse is closed, a presiding judge will be available at the Forum River Center for temporary protective orders and family violence petitions. Forms for those petitions can be picked up at the Forum's front door near the Town Green and temporary hearings will take place at 3 p.m. that same day.
The courthouse has only been performing duties deemed essential -- such as bond hearings -- since a statewide judicial emergency was declared by Georgia's high court.
Even when many operations were expected to return to normal, there was a plan to move some hearings to the Forum. In late April, the county commission passed a resolution making the large event venue an annex for the Rome Judicial Circuit.
The Magistrate Court will continue to conduct first appearance hearings remotely with the jail. All other Magistrate Court hearings deemed nonessential by a previous Georgia Supreme Court order will be postponed.
Floyd County's Juvenile Court has been handling all matters remotely and will continue that practice.
A previous order had required all courthouse employees to be tested for COVID-19 on Monday. However, some new COVID-19 infections may not be immediately detectable with a test, Boss said.
The CDC recommends the 14-day quarantine period for those who have been exposed to COVID-19.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Floyd County had 326 cumulative COVID-19 cases. There were three new cases on Monday but have been 58 new cases over the past seven days.