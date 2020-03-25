The Floyd County Commission voted Tuesday to defer penalties and interest fees for mobile home taxes until May 1.
The board also approved a permit for miniwarehouses and signed off on several contracts.
The penalty deferrment for late mobile home taxes was requested by Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne. The state usually calls for an April 1 due date, but the county decided to go ahead and waive any late fees and interest for a month.
The second reading and public hearing for the special use permit request for mini storage units at 4376 and 4400 Martha Berry Highway also took place at the meeting.
Commissioners voted to approve the SUP, which had been recommended by the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission.
The board also awarded bids to six companies to provide traffic paint and sign materials for the Public Works Department. The contracts total over $113,000 and were all the low bids.
Commissioners also approved a $1.3 million contract with CW Matthews Contracting to remove obstructions from the runway safety area on runway one at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
County Manager Jamie McCord said crews should be able to start the project within the coming weeks, despite the coronavirus outbreak. The project is funded by a mix of federal, state and county funds.
County commissioners also approved a $58,000 reimbursement from the county to Norfolk Southern Railway Co. for expenses associated with the Redmond Trail project. It will be covered by the county's transportation enhancement grant funds through the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The expenses include accounting, construction engineering and railroad protective services.
The county manager said that the project should finish up towards the end of the first quarter in 2021.
In other county news, the Historic Courthouse at 4 Government Plaza will be closed on Thursday for renovations to the Tax Assessor and Tax Commissioner's offices. The building will be reopened for regular operations on Friday.