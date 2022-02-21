Floyd County Commissioners will be voting on a rezoning request at their Tuesday meeting that would allow a large housing development to be built on Calhoun Highway.
Applicant 7 Lights Investment LLC and Hermitage Partners LLC want to build 325 houses on 52 acres in three phases. The houses would be 1,200 square feet each. To do so, they’re requesting to rezone the property from Heavy Industrial to split-zoned Suburban Residential and Multi-Family Residential.
The development would be split by a creek that runs through the property.
It’s across the street from the Ball Corp. aluminum cup plant and near a farm. The applicant said they plan to market it as affordable or “attainable” housing and be open about its proximity to the nearby industrial properties.
However, planning commission members raised concerns about the development being so close to an industrial property, as well as a chicken farm.
The planning commission ended up recommending denial, 4-3, with Logan Boss, Terry Jones, Anthony McClain and Steve Miller against the rezoning and Charles Love, Melissa Eldridge and Tom Bennett for it.
On Tuesday, county commissioners will hold a public hearing before making a final vote on the rezoning request.
Commissioners will also be voting a recommendation to purchase of six police pursuit Ford Explorer SUVs for the Floyd County Police Department. About $255,000 was budgeted in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax for the purchase, but Prater Ford is offering $206,800 for the vehicles. The remaining $49,025 will be used for upfitting police vehicles.
The agenda also includes a recommendation from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation to approve a partnership with GG Leagues for E-Sports League. E-Sports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games. The recommendation includes a budget revision of $250 to join the E-Sports League and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation would receive a 30% revenue share of the participant registration.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.