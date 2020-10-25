Floyd County Commissioners are expected to sign off Tuesday on several projects funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
Due to early voting in the County Administration Building, the board will meet in the ballroom of the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. Caucus is at 4 p.m. and the regular business meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Both sessions are public. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.
Among the other items on the County Commission's Tuesday agenda is a public hearing and final vote on Mark Vann’s request to rezone a property at 8153 Alabama Highway from community commercial to agricultural-residential use.
The property contains a house Vann wants to sell but the CC zoning -- set when there was also a small store on the site -- is a barrier to financing. The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission recommended approval.
County Commissioners have taken a pay-as-you-go stance on the 1-cent SPLOST, so far -- scheduling purchases and projects as the money comes in each month.
Voters approved the $63.8 million package in November 2017, including the option of issuing bonds backed by future revenue. The collection started on April 1, 2019, and runs through March 31, 2024.
Floyd County gets 64.78% of the revenue for its listed projects; Rome gets 33.20%; and Cave Spring’s share amounts to 2.02%.
County Commissioners are expected to approve on Tuesday the purchase of SWAT tactical gear totaling $44,749.80. They'll get 10 helmet-mounted night vision devices and 10 infrared aiming lasers.
The board also is set to buy a batch of Motorola radios for $68,159.90, including $625 for installation by Coosa Valley Communications, Inc.
Here's a look at the earmarks in the total SPLOST package:
* Agricultural Center, $8,000,000: An arena for shows and programs surrounded by offices, cafes and a Georgia Grown store. Space for a permanent farmers market and food trucks would be included in the complex. A location has not yet been chosen.
* Jail medical facility Phase II, $5,200,000: Combined with 2013 SPLOST funding, the project is turning a pod at the jail into a medical wing with a mental health facility.
* Rome public works, $5,000,000: Nearly half the money is slated for sidewalks connecting residential and shopping areas, to include Redmond Circle, Lavender Drive and Reservoir Street. The balance is for repaving.
* Historic Courthouse renovations, $5,000,000: The old building on North Fifth Avenue will be restored and repaired and some remodeling is planned to accomodate court offices.
* County roads and bridges, $4,500,000: Resurfacing is a top priority and several bridges with weight limitations will be upgraded.
* Rome public safety, $4,400,000: Most of the money is for the fire department's burn building and equipment, with enough for the police department to complete its take-home car program.
* Waterways, $3,639,500: The plan includes remodeling the basement of the ECO River Education Center in Ridge Ferry Park, building a community boathouse off Pollock Street in South Rome and creating at least one river trail campsite.
* County capital equipment, $3,400,000: The funding would speed up replacement of old county police vehicles and public works heavy machinery.
* Land for economic development, $3,110,000: Officials are looking for parcels of at least 100 acres to buy and prepare with infrastructure to help lure large industries.
* Prison upgrades, $2,705,000: The Floyd County Prison on Blacks Bluff Road is being remodeled to meet new safety codes, including a digital camera system, new controls and lighting and a full-body imagining scanner.
* Texas Valley water line extension, $2,500,000: An 8-mile water line extension to the northern section of the county will link two dead ends of the county's system.
* County public works facility, $2,450,000: The county's 50-year-old public works facility on Black's Bluff Road will be replaced.
* Recreation, $2,026,600: Big projects include a major upgrade to the Brushy Branch fishing lake, the skate park in Etowah Park and Parks Hoke Park in South Rome.
* River District streetscape, $2,000,000: The city of Rome is planning a pedestrian friendly streetscape on Fifth Avenue and West Third Street to encourage redevelopment.
* State Mutual Stadium improvements, $2,000,000: The Rome Braves are partnering on the modernization effort that includes new lighting, painting, scoreboard, locker rooms, a larger store and a banquet pavilion.
* Rome water system improvements, $1,750,000: The city is putting in larger water pipes in the Rosemont Park area and extending the 20-inch main farther down Maple Road.
* Cave Spring sewer improvements, $1,281,000: The city also has state and federal grants to repair its leaking sewer system, under a consent order of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
* Silver Creek Trail extension, $1,180,000: The Kingfisher Trail will be extended from the Floyd County Health Department, along an abandoned railroad bed to Lindale.
* Airport corporate hangar, $899,210: A corporate hangar will be built to house larger aircraft that will be able to land at the county-owned facility when the runway extension is completed.
* Barron Stadium improvements, $825,000: The project consists of replacing the artificial turf, installing a new scoreboard and upgrading the press box.
* Special operations equipment, $248,200: Tactical equipment for SWAT and the Rome-Floyd County Bomb Squad is being purchased, to include a new robot and X-ray equipment.
* North Broad Youth Center recreation, $600,000: A covered multi-purpose sports pavilion and playground will be built on land next to the after-school facility at 1141 N. Broad St.
* Public safety technology, $415,170: Funding will go for Floyd County Police Department upgrades to include forensic equipment, body cameras, in-car cameras, mobile tablets and a new server.
* East Central secondary access, $395,000: A new entrance to the school, off East 14th Street and Bobo Drive, is aimed at relieving congestion on Dean Avenue.
* Upgrades to the 911 Center, $257,000: The main center, in the Joint Law Enforcement Building on North Fifth Avenue, is getting state-of-the-art consoles and safety upgrades. A new phone recorder system also is planned for the back-up center on East 12th Street.
* Administrative costs, $100,000.