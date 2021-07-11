The Floyd County Commission is slated to approve a new location for the elections and registration office at its Tuesday meeting.
Currently, the election office is housed in a corner of the basement of the County Administration Building. A storage closet on the second floor has been modified to house vote counting operations and the commission meeting room is used for early voting.
Officials have been looking for a larger space that would include convenient parking and easier handicap accessibility. County Manager Jamie McCord has said the space in the administration building also could be put to better use.
Commissioners are scheduled to caucus at 4 p.m. and start their regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both meetings are public.
Among the other items on the agenda are an overview of Floyd County Police Department operations, to be presented at the caucus.
Public hearings on the proposed 2021 property tax rate and street light assessment also are scheduled.
No change is planned from the 2020 tax rate of 9.880 mills for maintenence and operations. However, property values have increased and it's expected to bring in just over $2 million more this year.
Because the board isn't planning to roll back the rate to bring in the same amount of money, it's considered a tax increase of .405 mills. Under state law, three public hearing must be held before the rate can be set. Hearings also are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 28.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $33. For a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $125,000 it's approximately $24.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners will be issuing service pins to longtime employees and presenting Association County Commissioners of Georgia awards to state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.
The board also is expected to approve the required 30% local match for a $1.2 million annual Local Maintenence & Improvement Grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county's match is provided through labor.