As part of the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax funded upgrade, Floyd County commissioners approved the purchase of LED athletic lights at their Tuesday meeting.
The rest of the lights in State Mutual Stadium had already been replaced with LEDs in 2019. Once funding was available from the 2017 SPLOST collections, they decided to go ahead and replace the athletic lights as well.
The new lighting system comes with some enhancements, said county manager Jamie McCord. The new lights will be easy to dim for fireworks or light shows and easy to come back on.
In the long run, the LED lighting will be more energy and cost-efficient as well, McCord said.
Commissioners also approved a request for a single source award to Georgia Safe Sidewalks. The contract is for grinding sidewalks in the Riverside Community, aimed at reducing tripping hazards.
During the meeting, commissioners denied a special use permit request for a manufactured home on Nanellen Road near Burnett Ferry Road.
It went before commissioners with a recommendation of denial without prejudice from the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission. Without prejudice means the applicant would not have to wait 12 months to reapply.
During caucus, commissioners discussed the request in depth with planning director Artagus Newell. The manufactured home would occupy the same lot as another stick-built home.
While there is sewer on the property, the second home would need to have another system in place, as required by the Unified Planned Development Code.
Newell said the planning staff will try to meet with the applicant, Jose Ernesto Criollo and figure out the best option for him. One option the planning commission considered is dividing the lot into two lots. Newell said the lot is already about an acre, which is bigger than most of the lots in the area.
Also during the meeting, the commission approved a rezoning request for a manufactured home sales lot on Cave Spring Road at its intersection with Walker Mountain Road and Eden Valley Road.
The request would have the sales lot moved to the would-be rezoned area so that the business can have more space for parking and customers.