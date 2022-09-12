The Floyd County Commission is expected to sign off Tuesday on a nearly $500,000 contract covering drilling and development of a new well on Biddy Road.
The planned well is near the vacant 202.34-acre tract purchased by the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority to help lure new industries. To do that, the site -- surrounding Bass Ferry Road off U.S. 411 -- will need water service.
Hand Service Co., out of Madison County, Alabama, is recommended for the project by the county's Public Utilities and Transportation Committee at a cost of $489,850. Funding will come from the Water Department's capital projects budget.
The county's major water source is Old Mill Spring, south of Cave Spring. It also has wells off Kingston Road and in Shannon to serve the northeast area, and buys water from the cities of Rome and Calhoun.
County commissioners have several other projects up for consideration on their agenda, including a public hearing on plans to close a part of Three Mile Road to public traffic.
The road spans both sides of the Armuchee Connector. To the west is farmland. To the east is the site near the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and Mount Berry Mall where the county plans to build a SPLOST-funded agricultural center.
Commissioners are slated to start their meeting with a 4 p.m. caucus, when they'll go into closed session. They're scheduled to discuss the acquisition of property, litigation and personnel -- the three categories Georgia law allows to be considered in private. Any action, however, must take place in public.
The board starts its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
First up are a proclamation in honor of Constitution Week and special recognition of the Floyd County Prison counseling staff, which won a Georgia Department of Corrections Excellence in Counseling award.
Commissioners also are expected to sign over a county-owned parcel to the Land Bank Authority, which works to get properties back into private hands -- for development and placement on the tax rolls. The parcel consists of two lots at the corner of Smith Road and Woodland Street, off Cave Spring Road just north of Walker Mountain Road.
A $15,000 expense to improve the audio system in the Community Room where the board meets is among the other items up for consideration.