Floyd County Department of Family and Child Services has seen a great drop in foster kids in the area through services provided by local non-profits, community groups and accountability courts.
Floyd County DFCS Director Lindsey Howerton said they currently have 176 Floyd County children in the foster care system, the lowest number they've had since 2010.
"After 2010, our numbers began growing significantly and in 2015, we actually had the highest number of children in care that we've ever had at 446," Howerton said.
Since they hit that record number, DFCS began looking toward community partners who assist children and families so that DFCS never has to intervene in the first place.
"Those are the people that are on the front lines before DFCS ever gets involved. So we began making sure our families were well connected to those services," Howerton said. "I can't say this accomplishment was just DFCS. It's truly been a community accomplishment."
Some of the resources and groups that have contributed include Restoration Rome, Exchange Club Family Resource Center, local therapists and counselors, drug recovery groups and the Floyd County Accountability Courts.
Howerton said these partners have truly banded together over the past 10 years to spread awareness of their purposes and meet community needs.
"We also have our federally-funded non-profit Rome-Floyd Commission on Children and Youth, headed up by LaDonna Collins, and she really has done a tremendous job of pulling together community partners to meet a need," Howerton said.
Collins works with local businesses and agencies to meet various children's needs, such as barbershops for haircuts, book drives to encourage reading among kids and other small things that "brings everyone together around a central purpose -- to strengthen families and prevent kids from ever being subjected to maltreatment."
Another major contribution to the decrease in foster kids comes from accountability courts, which became a statewide program in 2012.
Accountability courts are voluntary programs that give repeat-offenders support and keep them from being incarcerated. They provide services such as drug testing, job training and mental health assessments to help offenders better themselves.
Floyd County has three accountability courts: mental health, drug and parental accountability courts.
"We've had a handful of parents that had really just lost hope after they lost custody of their children or were on the brink of losing custody... those accountability courts have really helped make such a significant turn-around in people's lives. It gave them hope, gave them support, it gave them the vision that they could do something other than what they were doing," Howerton said.
Through these resources, the number of foster kids dropped below 300 in July 2018 and in December 2021, that number dropped below 200, cutting the number of kids in the system by more than half in the span of six years.
Still in need of foster parents and staff
Currently, there are only 25 foster parents in Rome and Floyd County through either DFCS or other private agencies.
Because of this, many Floyd County foster children aren't even in the area and are as far away as Atlanta or Columbus.
This plays a major role in how parents work to gain custody again. Howerton said many of them begin to lose hope because their child isn't nearby and makes it more difficult for them to schedule visits.
It also impacts the child as they're taken away from the community and they begin to feel even more isolated.
To become a foster parent, you can contact 1-877-210-KIDS or visit www.fostergeorgia.com
DFCS is also struggling with maintaining staff with 25 vacant case management positions open.
"We want to hire people who are passionate about helping families and children in our community," Howerton said.
The director hopes that an upcoming budget increase that would give all Georgia state agency employees a $5,000 annual pay raise. If interested in working with DFCS, you can email Howerton at lindsey.howerton@dhs.ga.gov.