The past year has proven that a fast, reliable internet connection is more of a necessity than a luxury as people have turned to more virtual services.
According to a map provided by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, about 9% of Floyd County doesn't have broadband internet.
While many of these areas don't have any structures, there are still a handful of county residents that don't have internet.
One of them is Danielle Bray, who has spoken to County Manager Jamie McCord multiple times about her lack of service over the past year. While he wants to help Bray and the other residents in those unserved areas, he said, it is a lot more difficult than expected.
Turns out it's more of a when than a if question.
This past week, Gov. Brian Kemp included $20 million in the state's budget to help establish broadband internet in all rural Georgia communities. That's a good thing to get the idea moving.
Before communities can receive the assistance, they need to submit an application through the DCA. The approval of that application is based on need.
Here's the problem, at least for Floyd County.
While there is certainly a need here, Floyd has to compete with more rural counties in the area that have even larger areas without high speed internet. For example, 47% of Gordon County has no broadband internet service and 60% of Haralson County is without broadband service.
At that point Floyd County's 9% looks miniscule.
The problem isn't simply getting internet providers to these communities. They also need to put infrastructure in place.
The county is applying for multiple grants through the DCA to help residents in these more rural areas, with Special Projects Manager Bruce Ivey in charge.
The biggest question is when they will be approved, since other counties, like Haralson have a greater need, McCord said.