As part of Black History Month, the Floyd County Commission is looking for nominations for local Black community leaders who have made a difference in Rome and Floyd County.
The Floyd County Clerk's office is looking for those who have worked tirelessly to make the community better, whether that's with schools, government or churches.
Last year, commissioners recognized Lovejoy Baptist Church Rev. Carey Ingram and Floyd County Deputy Coroner Brenton Whatley.
To submit a nomination, fill out a nomination form, found on the county clerk's page on the Rome-Floyd website, and email it to dawkinsa@floydcountyga.org or bring it to the clerk's office at the top floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave.
The deadline is this Friday and the recognitions will take place at the Floyd County Commission meeting on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune Street.