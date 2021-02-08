Floyd County Commission recognizes Rev. Carey N. Ingram and Deputy Coroner Benton Whatley for Black History Month

In this 2020 picture, the Rev. Carey Ingram of Lovejoy Baptist Church talks about his love for Rome and Floyd County after being recognized for his service during a Black History Month ceremony at the County Commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.

 Olivia Morley

As part of Black History Month, the Floyd County Commission is looking for nominations for local Black community leaders who have made a difference in Rome and Floyd County.

The Floyd County Clerk's office is looking for those who have worked tirelessly to make the community better, whether that's with schools, government or churches.

Last year, commissioners recognized Lovejoy Baptist Church Rev. Carey Ingram and Floyd County Deputy Coroner Brenton Whatley.

To submit a nomination, fill out a nomination form, found on the county clerk's page on the Rome-Floyd website, and email it to dawkinsa@floydcountyga.org or bring it to the clerk's office at the top floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave.

The deadline is this Friday and the recognitions will take place at the Floyd County Commission meeting on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune Street.

