Floyd County Schools employees will have emergency sick leave days through the end of the school year after the Board of Education passed an extension Monday morning at a called board meeting.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provided emergency paid sick leave and expanded family medical leave for employees for up to 10 days. The act expired on Dec. 31, 2020, but the board has now extended it through May 31.
The extension is effective immediately and retroactive to Jan. 4.
It will only apply to those who haven't already used up the 10 days prior to Dec. 31, meaning if an employee has already exhausted all 10 days of paid sick leave under the FFCRA prior Dec. 31, then that employee will be required to use regular personal sick leave days.
If an employee has only used a portion of the available 10 days, that employee will be permitted to make use of the remaining paid sick leave up until May 31, 2021. Usually, employees have about 12.5 days of sick leave a year.
FCS Superintendent Glenn White said the board decided to pass the extension out of an abundance of concern for their employees. The school system has 476 students and teachers quarantining after a potential COVID-19 exposure, most of which are from Pepperell High School.
The city school system, whose reports differentiate quarantines between teachers and students, showed 108 students and 30 staff members in quarantine by the end of last week.
"This has been one of the most stressful times for teachers in all my time here," he said.
The county board also went into closed session to discuss personnel and property, but no action was taken.
The Rome Board of Education will be meeting Tuesday at the new Rome College and Career Academy at 990 Veterans Memorial Parkway to discuss revisions for the 2020-2021 school calendar.
Superintendent Lou Byars will also be giving reports and updates on education local option sales tax projects, school attendance and personnel.
At the end of the meeting, the school board will go into closed session to do the annual superintendent evaluation.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. and the regular board meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. All attendees will be required to wear a face covering and must go through temperature screenings before coming in.