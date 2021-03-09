Three people whose decisive actions saved the life of a Calhoun teen following a head-on collision were honored Tuesday by the Floyd County Commission.
Floyd County Police Department Pfc. Blake Puckett, Rome-Floyd Fire Department Capt. Matt Evans and Harrison Booker were recognized by commissioners for their response to the Saturday crash.
Evans said flames were evident when firefighters arrived at the wreck. Puckett and Booker were already working to free 18-year-old Laurel Putnam. The others in the car — Matthew Monforte, Mallie Fountain and Halle Rhodes — had just gotten out by that time, with Booker’s help, but Putnam was still pinned.
Working together they were able to get her free. The car was blazing as they got Putman away and to safety.
“The grace of God made that happen,” Evans said. “Mr. Booker got her feet unpinned and we got her out. Another three to four seconds, she would have burned up in it.”
Video of the rescue was captured by an Uber driver’s dashcam, said FCPD Pfc. Baker Harbin.
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/N_9X7JNM-04” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
The crash was caused by a driver, who police say was drunk, going down the wrong side of Calhoun Highway near Shannon. The teens were traveling north on the divided highway in a 2006 Ford F-150 when it was struck head on by a 2011 Acura TL driven by 34-year-old Raul Villalobos.
Putnam was still in ICU on Tuesday.
“The last I’d heard, she’d had surgery and was doing well,” Puckett said.
The other teens in the car with Putnam were also transported to the hospital.
Firefighters had to extricate Villalobos from his vehicle. He also remained in the hospital on Tuesday with serious injuries.
“I don’t think either vehicle hit the brakes,” Evans said.
Harbin said Villalobos would be charged with DUI, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed and no insurance.