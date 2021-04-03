Floyd County public safety departments will be holding their first job expo at the Thornton Center next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Employees and officials from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, E-911 Center, Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Prison and Public Animal Welfare Services will all be on site to talk to anyone interested in pursuing public safety as a career.
Sgt. Chris Fincher explained that all of the departments currently have openings and the pay is competitive across the board.
“I feel like Floyd County is a great place to work and we have a lot of incentives to offer to new employees and applicants,” Fincher said. “We really just want to promote Floyd County, especially public safety.”
Some of their education incentives include a mid-year bonus for college-educated employees and a tuition reimbursement program, where if an employee wants to go back to school in that field the county can help pay tuition.
“We feel that having a secondary education makes for a more well-rounded employee,” Fincher said.
Fincher hopes that by hosting the job expo Saturday afternoon, they can talk to people they don’t normally reach.
“If someone is still in school, they could start their application process now and be ready to start once they graduate,” he said.
There will be a computer at the Thornton Center where people can fill out applications on site.
While the police department doesn’t hire anyone until they’re 21, 18-year-olds can start at 911 or the jail and transfer to another department later on, keeping their benefits.
“This is a good time for all of us to come under one umbrella and talk about what all we have to offer and really share in the recruiting process,” Fincher said.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and take place at the Thornton Center at North Floyd Park Road.