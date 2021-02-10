Hiring a new chief elections clerk is the first step in a long-term process to do a complete modernization and overhaul of the Floyd County Elections Office.
The previous job description of the chief clerk will be undergoing several changes. Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad said it's outdated and "less technical" than what is required now.
With the new generation of voting machines, Conrad felt that the job description needs to be more modern and technology-focused. She went on to say the new proposed salary for the position will be "more competitive" than the previous salary range of $34,405 to $37,925.
If approved, the position will be listed in the level 21 pay grade with a salary range of $44,774 to $71,369.
Before the job can be listed on the Rome-Floyd website and other professional boards, the description needs to be approved by the Administrative Finance Committee and be put to a vote by the Floyd County Commission. The elections board hopes to have the position listed by Feb. 24.
Last year, County Attorney Virginia Harman expressed interest in helping the elections board propose new legislation to overhaul how elections are managed in Floyd County, saying the current situation is "unique" compared to other areas.
Currently the elections board and chief elections clerk are the ones who oversee the elections process in Floyd County as a whole.
This has been a part of state legislation since 1986. The chief elections clerk is also a general merit employee Harman said, meaning they can be hired or fired like any other employee.
Nearby counties have elections superintendents, whose roles are more supervisory and director focused, and their hiring and firing process is a lot more bureaucratic.
To change the Floyd County elections system, it would take a vote from the Georgia General Assembly. And before that, the new legislation would have to be approved by the county commission and brought to the state House by one of the local legislators: Rep. Katie Dempsey, Rep. Eddie Lumsden or Rep. Mitchell Scoggins.
Dempsey said it would be signed by all three of them and they would decide who presents it. If approved, it would then move to the state Senate and be presented by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler.
There are already a few statewide election bills on the House floor, according to Dempsey, and depending on the outcome of some of the bills, Floyd County wouldn't need to do a system revamp.
Still, Dempsey said she and the rest of the state legislators are more than happy to work with the county on getting a new election system in place.
However, Conrad and the board want a new person in the chief clerk position before moving forward with any legislative measure -- or choosing a new office space.
"We want them to have a voice in an office redesign," she said. "This will be the start of permanent fixes to the elections office."