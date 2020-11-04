National results in the presidential race are too close to call and Georgia alongside several other battleground states have still yet to fully weigh in.
Not surprisingly, most of the county precincts showed a greater margin of ballots cast for Republican President Donald Trump in Tuesday's election -- however in city precincts that margin slimmed.
Democrat Joe Biden won only one one precinct outright Tuesday -- South Rome -- bringing in just under 75% of the precinct's 746 votes.
Trump won handily in county precincts averaging between 70 to 80-plus percent of ballots cast in each of those precincts. For example, the president brought in 84.15% of the votes in Armuchee, 87.74% of Foster's Mill and 75.16% of East Lindale.
In Rome precincts, the race was closer sometimes coming down to a slim margin.
For example, in Town Rome the president brought in 70.46% of the vote, East Rome was even closer with Trump bringing in 49.895 of the vote. North Rome was very similar, with Trump wining 50.93% of the vote compared to Biden's 47.94%
In the cumulative total for all precincts, Trump brought in 26,721 votes -- or 70.46% -- while Biden brought in 28.23% or 10,706 votes.
On average, Libertarian Jo Jorgenson garnered around 1% of the vote in each precinct -- for a cumulative total of 1.28% of the vote in Floyd County. That equates to 487 total votes.
There were a total of 38,124 ballots cast in the race -- bringing in a 62.86% voter turnout. That's a lower turnout than most presidential races. In 2008, voter participation in Floyd County was at about 73%, in 2012 it was 70% and in 2016 voter participation clocked in at 74%.
As of Wednesday afternoon, reputable news agencies were still saying the race was too close to call despite Trump's declaration earlier that he'd won.
Around 200,000 ballots remain to be counted in Georgia after a hotly anticipated election Tuesday that saw record-breaking turnout fueled by mail-in and early votes.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he is pushing for several counties with largely mail-in ballots still uncounted to wrap up work by the end of Wednesday.
“Every legal vote will count,” Raffensperger said in a news conference Wednesday morning.
Georgia’s 16 electoral votes hang in the balance with President Donald Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden in the state by about 100,000 votes as of noon Wednesday. With several states still counting ballots, the presidential contest so far is too close to call.
The remaining uncounted ballots could also influence the contest between U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Jon Ossoff, who as of noon Wednesday trailed Perdue by about 185,000 votes and was close to forcing a runoff in January.
With national attention fixed squarely on a handful of too-close-to-call states including Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Raffensperger said Wednesday he feels confident the few counties with uncounted ballots will finish tallying quickly.
“We’ll be off everyone’s radar and they’ll be worrying about the states up north,” Raffensperger said.
The bulk of uncounted ballots are located in DeKalb, Fulton and Forsyth counties, with most being absentee ballots that arrived Monday and Tuesday, Raffensperger said. Those counties were swamped with mail-in votes despite being able to start processing absentee ballots two weeks ago, he said.
State election officials will start auditing election results on Friday and have until Nov. 13 to certify all results, Raffensperger said.
Beyond the uncertainty in the presidential and Senate races, Raffensperger noted elections ran smoothly throughout the state with short wait times on Election Day and droves of voters casting ballots during the three-week early voting period and by mail.
Nearly 4 million Georgians had voted before Election Day even started, which Raffensperger said helped ease pressure on county officials and poll workers to manage polling places safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We held an election that was a safe, sensible and responsible election for every eligible voter to access,” Raffensperger said. “Your vote counts.”