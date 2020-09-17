County police charity golf tournament to benefit Hospitality House

Money raised by the Floyd County Police Department in its upcoming golf tournament will benefit a valuable community resource with more than 40 years of service advocating for victims of domestic violence.
Every year for more than a decade the police department has hosted a charity golf tournament at Stonebridge Golf Club to raise money for a local need. Proceeds this year will benefit Hospitality House and victims of domestic violence.
The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.
Hospitality House operates a 27-bed facility to assist women and children, an improvement from its beginnings in 1978 when there were only five beds. But the nonprofit is more than just a shelter, it can also provide legal advocates, support groups, counseling and a 24-hour crisis line.
The department sees Hospitality House as an invaluable partner in its response to domestic violence, Police Chief Mark Wallace said.
"Their professionalism and outreach are a real credit to our community,” he said.
The police department has been a part of the Hospitality House board of directors for several years.
“The board and staff of Hospitality House are so grateful for being chosen by the Floyd County Police Department to be this year’s chosen charity,” said Lynn Rousseau, executive director of Hospitality House.
Last year the FCPD golf tournament raised more than $10,000 for Elevation House, an advocate for mental health that helps clients enter the local workforce.
Anyone interested in playing in the four-man scramble is encouraged to call the department at 706-235-7766 or visit the agency webpage at romefloyd.com/departments/fcpdgolf. Posters and information will also be available at the Hospitality House Thrift Store on Shorter Avenue near the former IGA grocery.
The COVID-19 outbreak has affected charitable considerations, but the department is asking for compassion as it solicits support for local victims trapped by emotional, psychological and physical abuse.
“During these challenging economic times we rely on the community’s support more than ever,” Rousseau said. “All the funds raised (in the tournament) will directly assist survivors in Rome and Floyd County.”
The cost per team is $400, but hole sponsorships are available for $100. Corporate tent sponsorships are also available for $1,000. Door prizes will be available as well as skills challenges to help raise money.