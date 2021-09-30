After over a year and a half of court operations at the Forum River Center, county officials are getting ready to open the event center back up to the public.
The county has had to take a step back from scheduling events at the Forum to allow for Floyd County Superior Court to operate in the larger space under COVID019 safety guidelines.
They were originally going to move back to the courthouse during the summer, but the August and September spikes had Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach take a step back and continue court operations at the Forum.
However, with some of the cases starting to decrease, the county is looking at opening the Forum back up for events.
County Manager Jamie McCord recently met with Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach and Sheriff Dave Roberson to talk about how they could safely open the building up for events.
"They did agree that beginning Jan. 1 we can begin booking and scheduling events, except for the ballroom," McCord said during the county commission caucus Tuesday.
The ballroom is the primary area where court is held and has to be safely secured based on state judicial guidelines.
"This makes Dave's (Roberson) and Jody House's job a whole lot easier so that they don't have to do a wide sweep of the entire facility everyday," McCord said.
Chair Wright Bagby pointed out that the Rome Office of Tourism has been very understanding about the Forum and having to reschedule events.
McCord is also looking at setting guidelines for cancellations based on case and positivity rates in the area.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, a safe positivity rate to host an indoor event is 5% or less. Positivity rate is the percentage of people that test positive for COVID-19 during a given period of time. Public health officials use the rate to determine whether or not there is a significant spread of the virus in an area.
Although positive cases are beginning to drop, commissioners are expecting another spike during the upcoming holiday season.