A Floyd County police officer sustained a head injury Tuesday afternoon in a wreck near the Floyd-Bartow county line.
According to Police Chief Mark Wallace:
Officer Jamison Mobbs has been with the department for about two and a half years. He was writing up a report from a routine traffic stop in his patrol car -- which was parked off the side of U.S. 411 with the blue lights activated -- when the car was hit from behind.
Wallace did not have information about the second vehicle at press time but said that Mobbs may have suffered a concussion and he was sent to Floyd Medical Center for examination.