Floyd County Commissioners approved several agreements and change orders for 2017 special purpose local option sales tax projects.
During the Tuesday meeting, commissioners approved an agreement with Brooks Building Group to oversee the State Mutual Stadium terrace renovation and the remaining stadium upgrades for $1,349,595. The renovations will include adding shading to the terrace and making it climate controlled.
"The project has been done in priority order, starting with the lighting and padding," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "This will be the big part of our project."
Commissioners approved two change orders for the Floyd County Jail medical wing project. The first is for fiber installation in the medical wing.
"This will assist us with fire protection as well as any future upgrades to the microphone or video surveillance at the jail," McCord said.
The order will cost over $14,700, but is within budget for the 2017 SPLOST.
The commission also approved another change order for the jail project to have Carroll Daniel Construction oversee the construction of the mental health wing for $1,350,000.
"This is the final addition to the mental health unit," McCord said. "This will put the project, with 2013 and 2017 SPLOST, at $7.4 million. This is over budget, but after discussion with the sheriff, we feel that we have a good project and we've accomplished everything we wanted."
While the project is coming in over budget, the county manager said they have an over-collection of 2017 SPLOST funds that will be used to cover the remainder of the cost.
At the beginning of the meeting, commissioners recognized years of service for 11 county employees. Due to COVID-19 precautions, not all of the employees could attend the meeting, but letters of recognition were sent along with the pins.
The following people were recognized during the meeting.
For 10 years of service:
Marlin Pelfrey, Parks & Recreation
For 15 years of service:
- Michael Jones, Water
For 20 years of service:
- Amy Nails, Police
- Sommer Robinson, E-911
- Consuelo Maldonado, Sheriff’s Office
For 25 years of service:
- Eddie Watters, Public Works
- Stephen Pearson, Public Works
For 30 years of service:
- William Wilson, Prison
- Shannon Boatner, Police
- Angela Grady, Water
- Kenneth Whatley, Water