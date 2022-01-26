Floyd County officials will be meeting with contractors working in the Emerald Oaks subdivision in the next few days to discuss damage caused by contractors working on the subdivision expansion.
The first phase of the subdivision was completed around 15 years ago and the second phase was backed by Floyd County Commissioners and the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission in 2020. Around 12 and a half acres were divided into 26 lots along Sleepy Oaks Trail.
However, many of the residents complained of damaged roads and yards in the subdivision as construction began in 2021.
At the Tuesday meeting, around four people stood up to talk to county commissioners about some of the issues they're having, including knocked down street signs and stop signs.
County Manager Jamie McCord is now planning to meet with one of the major contractors working in the area in the next week to discuss the issues residents spoke of.
"They're bringing large loads of materials in on traffic trailers and knocking down signs and creating ruts along the curves and grass," McCord said.
McHenry Ventures LLC also withdrew their application to rezone the former McHenry Primary School property from Office-Institutional to General-Heavy-Commercial before the commissioners held a public hearing on the application. The applicant withdrew the request without prejudice, meaning they can apply for another rezoning in the near future.
Commissioners also approved $24,000 in audio and visual equipment at Floyd County Jail to use for video conferences with Floyd County Superior Court for first appearances. This will go towards improving cameras and audio equipment over at the jail, which has been a major issue.
The commissioners went into closed session before the meeting to discuss personnel and legal matters, but no action was taken.