It appears as if Rome will have to move forward with its River District streetscape plan without major changes to traffic flow on the Fifth Avenue Bridge.
Members of the Rome-Floyd County Joint Services Committee learned Tuesday that county leadership is not ready to reduce the number of lanes crossing the Oostanaula River over the downtown bridge.
"We have great concern about doing anything to any of our river crossings until the Second Avenue and Turner McCall things are done," said County Commission Chair Wright Bagby.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has the Second Avenue widening slated for bidding in the summer of 2022. Improvements to the Turner McCall Boulevard bridge over the Etowah River are on the books for 2026.
"I think it is a county decision," said Mayor Craig McDaniel. "They've got to take a lot of factors into consideration."
County Manager Jamie McCord said traffic counts on the Fifth Avenue bridge have bounced all over the charts over the last 10 years, ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 vehicles a day.
Members of the committee agreed that additional input is needed -- from GDOT, local law enforcement personnel and the Floyd Superior Court judges -- to get a feel for their needs relative to capacity on the bridge next to the county courthouse.
"We're 100% behind what you're doing in the River District," Bagby said, after relating his board's traffic concerns.
Another factor that needs to be considered, McDaniel said, is that Four Stones Real Estate plans to add some 260 apartments near the West Third Street and North Fifth Avenue intersection. That could add as many as 400 vehicles per day to the area.
The city is expected to issue a request for proposals for a formal streetscape design soon.
A conceptual plan emphasizes walkablity, including wider sidewalks with maximum connectivity and a reduced use of curb cuts. It also features additional on-street parking -- that had included using lanes on the Fifth Avenue bridge.
Street trees are a major feature of the plan, to protect pedestrians and serve as traffic calming devices, along with a redesign of the West Third, North Fifth and Avenue A intersection.
The plan, by design firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood, had a price tag of $6.7 million -- well above the $2 million earmarked for the project in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package.
The city has received a $600,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to make water and sewer improvements in the area. That work is in the final design stage and is expected to be complete by sometime this October.
The streetscape design will also need to consider Four Stones Real Estate's additional plans for commercial and retail development in the area.
City Manager Sammy Rich said he hasn't seen a timetable for that but he's working with the group on its pending purchase of the city's two acre tract adjacent to the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel.